Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On Artwork While We’re Doing What With Our Lives?

Just in case you’re wondering if Blue Ivy might own you one day, the golden child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was out here bidding big bucks for a piece of artwork.

It all went down at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, which was organized by Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise money for a non-profit art and performance complex.

A painting of a young Sidney Poitier was up for auction and Blue started off by bidding $17,000. She eventually went to $19,000 before her dad jokingly stopped her from going any higher. Check out the clip below.

Off topic but I really enjoy star jones when she’s around other black people. pic.twitter.com/UVdnrakg9b — looter vandross (@brokenpromithes) March 18, 2018

(Sigh), must be nice to joke around with money like that.

Anywho, at the end of it all, the painting went to none other than Tyler Perry for $20,000, according to E!.

JAY-Z trying to stop Blue from bidding at the 2018 #WearableArtGala [#2]. 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/1vSkPx6vcU — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2018

Sorry Blue, seems like next time you better watch out for Madea.

