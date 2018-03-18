Entertainment News
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On Artwork While We’re Doing What With Our Lives?

She went up against a major movie producer.

Foxy NC Staff
Just in case you’re wondering if Blue Ivy might own you one day, the golden child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z was out here bidding big bucks for a piece of artwork.

It all went down at the 2018 Wearable Art Gala on Saturday, which was organized by Tina Knowles and her husband Richard Lawson to raise money for a non-profit art and performance complex.

A painting of a young Sidney Poitier was up for auction and Blue started off by bidding $17,000. She eventually went to $19,000 before her dad jokingly stopped her from going any higher. Check out the clip below.

(Sigh), must be nice to joke around with money like that.

Anywho, at the end of it all, the painting went to none other than Tyler Perry for $20,000, according to E!.

Sorry Blue, seems like next time you better watch out for Madea.

Photos