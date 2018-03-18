Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are Brandy, Fantasia And Jazmine Sullivan Recording A New Song Together?

Their social media accounts seem to say yes!

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

Three of your favorite R&B singers could be joining forces for a new track!

According to a recent Instagram post, Fantasia announced that she, Brandy and Jazmine Sullivan are planning on recording a new song together.

“OMG!!! The call that I just Received from the only vocal I’m scared to hit a stage with, in Love with, crazy about and my BFF in my head @4everbrandy JUST CALLED ME and Lord I almost wrecked the car.. Bran Thank You so much for your words of encouragement❤ @jsullivanmusic @4everbrandy let’s give the people this Song🎤,” Fantasia wrote on Thursday night.

 

Now, while nothing has been officially confirmed, Brandy also took to social media to hint that this could be a reality. She recently posted a video clip of herself listening to Fantasia’s rendition of James Brown’s “It’s A Man’s World,” making a comment that the trio could be making some music together in the future.

Listen…we cannot wait to hear what these powerhouse voices come up with!

RELATED NEWS:

Hilarious! JAY-Z Stops Blue Ivy From Bidding $19K On A Painting

#BlackGirlMagic: Brandy And Patti LaBelle Are Heading To ‘Star’

No Hair Don’t Care: Tamar Braxton Unveils Bald Look

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

16 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

Continue reading 17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

17 Times Brandy Made Us Want To Rock A Protective Style

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mixing console
Could fans soon hear a collaboration with Brandy…Fantasia…&…
 29 mins ago
03.19.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 1 hour ago
03.19.18
Five Artists Who Were Also Inspired By 70’s…
 2 hours ago
03.19.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kandi Explains To Kim Why Nene…
 10 hours ago
03.19.18
Before Her #LHHATL Debut, Get Familiar With Jamaican…
 11 hours ago
03.19.18
Offset Has Been Perfecting His Pop & Lock…
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Drake Puts 16 On N.E.R.D. & Rihanna’s “Lemon”
 12 hours ago
03.19.18
Migos & Drake Hit The Soul Train Line…
 13 hours ago
03.19.18
Blessings To The Good Soul Who Decides To…
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Blue Ivy Is Out Here Bidding $19K On…
 16 hours ago
03.19.18
Colin Kaepernick Shows He’s Still Got It
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
People Have The Most Violent Thoughts While Shopping…
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
Being Around Cheesy Couples Can Get Super Annoying…
 17 hours ago
03.19.18
Not Even A Pet Can Come Between A…
 18 hours ago
03.19.18
Photos