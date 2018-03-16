Food And Snacks
Blue Apron In Stores

Blue Apron

Are you a fan of the meal delivery service, Blue Apron? Well, you might get real excited to find out that you soon will be able to go to your local store to buy Blue Apron. You can get Blue Apron 3 ways…1-Direct Mail from Blue Apron…2-Local Grocery Store…3-Delivered from your local grocery story, Amazon or Walmart. So many options.

Why you ask? Well Blue Apron is struggling. At their peak they had over a million subscribers but with more competition, they are down to 746,000. Plus the company lost it’s CEO and has had to lay off hundreds of employees. This comes at a time that Weight Watchers has just announced their own meal kits. And Hello Fresh is creeping up on Blue Apron. Not to mention, Walmart, Kroger’s and Amazon are testing meal kits.

Hopefully, selling the meal kits in stores will help Blue Apron other wise we will be saying good bye to Blue Apron!

Photos