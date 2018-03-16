Celebrity News
Rihanna Basicly Backslaps Snapchat With An IG Post

bvick
Some people want to question the power of Rihanna, well she has enough power to to hurt Snapchat’s stock with one Instagram post! WOW!!

On Snapchat, there was an advertisement for a game called ‘Would You Rather’. The game asked for player if they would rather ‘slap Rihanna’ or ‘punch Chris Brown’. More or less making fun of the 2009 domestic violence incident between them. Snapchat user posted about it and Snapchat had the ad removed but that wasn’t enough for Rihanna. She posted on Instagram.

Rihanna posted: “Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them…but all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down!” She added, “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.” Ouch!

After her post, Snap (Snapchat’s parent company) fell 4% to $17.20. That’s not a lot you say? According to CNBC that was enough to not $600 million off of the company’s value. WOW! Don’t mess with Rihanna!

It's no secret that #TeamBeautiful loves Fenty Beauty. Not sure which of the latest 14 shades of Mattemoiselle lipsticks will look best on you? We rounded up a gallery of the colors on all shades of melanin to help you decide. (Hint: just go ahead and buy them all). Whether it's a high pigmented power color, neutrals, or classic reds and berries, Rihanna has a shade for you.

Photos