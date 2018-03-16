The Bamma Of The Week Is Donald Trump Jr.!

3/16/18- This week Huggy Lowdown has chosen Donald Trump Jr. as the Bamma Of The Week after him and his wife has announced that they are divorcing after 12 years of marriage.

