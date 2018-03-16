The Wake Up: 5 More Cosby Accusers To Testify; Miami Bridge Death Toll Grows; Another NFL Player Blacklisted For Anthem Protest

It’s Not Looking Good For The Cos
The chances of Bill Cosby being acquitted of allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman just got that much slimmer after a judge ruled on Thursday that five additional women accusing him of the same thing will be allowed to testify during the comedian’s retrial, NBC News reported.
Prosecutors were looking to have Cosby face 19 of his dozens upon dozens of accusers. It was unclear who those accusers selected to testify are, but former supermodel Janice Dickerson, who accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her, could be one of them.
Regardless of who it is, the testimony is sure to be damaging to Cosby.
“It’s the iceberg to the Titanic,” Philadelphia criminal defense attorney William Brennan told NBC News.
Death Toll Grows In Miami Bridge Collapse
Investigators raised the death toll to six people after a mammoth bridge collapsed on top of cars with drivers in them in Miami on Thursday afternoon, the Miami Herald reported. The number of people dead from the disaster had initially been put at four by late Thursday night.
Emergency crews continued to sift through the rubble from the more than 950-ton span that was expected to open early next year as a pedestrian walkway near the campus of Florida International University. Officials emphasized that more people may have been killed but it will take some time before that can be determined.
“They’re using a lot of the heavy equipment,”Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said during a press briefing Friday morning. “It’s a slow process because of the unsteadiness of the structure.”
The Next Kaepernick?
NFL free agent Eric Reid said he’s getting the same kind of treatment from teams that Colin Kaepernick got because the two of them made headlines together kneeling during the national anthem as teammates of the San Francisco 49ers. The safety looking for a new contract took to Twitter on Thursday to voice his frustration with NFL “ownership” for blacklisting him because he has “protested systemic oppression.”
SEE ALSO:
White Man Tries To Run Over 14-Year-Old Black Girl His Daughter Accused Of Bullying
Black Fox News Pundit Saying ‘Stop Blaming White People’ Sparks Student Protests
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
