Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months Pregnant, Due In July

The rumor mill is back on, swearing that Cardi B is indeed pregnant and due earlier than we imagined.

According to TMZ, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper and fiance Offset are expecting their little bundle of joy in July. While Cardi has denied being pregnant for the past few months, the empire waist Christian Siriano gown she wore to iHeartRadio Music Award wasn’t helping squash the rumors either.

What are you hiding under there girl?

Regardless of rocking a baby bump, be clear: Cardi is not letting that mess her coins.

TMZ noted that she still plans on performing at Cochella next month. That, and sources told the gossip site that Cardi has been in the studio finishing her debut album and she fully intends to go on tour with Bruno Mars in September, a mere 2 months after her due date.

We see you Cardi not walking away from that $100K per performance rate!

Congrats!

