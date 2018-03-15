Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

A Wild Dre Appears: Dr. Dre Makes A Surprise Appearance At Anderson .Paak’s Show In London

These fans were in for a special treat

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
ACL Music Festival 2016 - Weekend 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Anderson .Paak is already known for putting on an incredible show, but his recent stop in London got some attention for being even better than usual, and there’s a big reason.

The soulful singer brought out his friend and frequent collaborator Dr. Dre as a surprise guest and needless to say, the crowd went wild. The pair performed at the O2 Academy Brixton on Tuesday night, and Dre performed two of his most classic hits: “Still D.R.E.” and “The Next Episode.” He also received some help from Anderson, who continued to hype him up the entire time.

Peep some footage from the legendary guest appearance below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading A Wild Dre Appears: Dr. Dre Makes A Surprise Appearance At Anderson .Paak’s Show In London

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals
Black Panther Movie: Angel Bassett says this about…
 32 mins ago
03.16.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 1 hour ago
03.16.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Michaela Goes Rogue With Devastating Consequences
 8 hours ago
03.16.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus Sets His Treacherous Gaze On…
 8 hours ago
03.16.18
Secure The Bag! Ava DuVernay Tapped To Direct…
 15 hours ago
03.16.18
Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months…
 16 hours ago
03.16.18
Snapchat Stock Plummets 5 Percent After Rihanna Blasted…
 16 hours ago
03.16.18
Thoughts? Model Says Jogging Naked In The Snow…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
A Wild Dre Appears: Dr. Dre Makes A…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
June’s Diary Singer Turns The Laundry Room Into…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
The Most Hilarious Reactions To The Desus &…
 18 hours ago
03.16.18
Watch: Kevin Hart Gets Fit With Khloe Kardashian,…
 19 hours ago
03.16.18
Photos