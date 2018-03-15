Entertainment News
Genius: Chris Brown & Lil Dicky Switch Bodies In “Freaky Friday” Video

What would you do if you woke up in Chris Brown’s body? Or Lil Dicky’s?

In their new “Freaky Friday” video, Lil Dicky and Chris Brown exchange bodies after failing to appreciate their own blessings.

Dicky wonders if he’s allowed to say ‘nigga’ now, Breezy doesn’t have to worry about cops, fame or colors.

