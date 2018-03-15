Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On In Miami Right Now

Click the links for videos and images that are just too lewd to share.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
friends dancing on the beach for a party

Source: franckreporter / Getty

Going to Florida for Spring Break is low key an American tradition. But with camera phones and social media, things that use to just be fun, YOLO moments have turned into embarrassing viral moments that will follow you for life.

Unfortunately, a lot of guys went to Miami this year in particular just to expose and shame young girls trying to have a good time:

Some men are even accusing ladies of going to Miami during Spring Break just to cheat. SMH.

 

Thank goodness that we live in a time where women stick up for each other against misogynist haters:

 

Hit the flip to see the videos that started all the Miami talk.  Warning: Extremely Graphic Content. 

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On In Miami Right Now

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2018 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards - Arrivals
Black Panther Movie: Angel Bassett says this about…
 31 mins ago
03.16.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 1 hour ago
03.16.18
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Michaela Goes Rogue With Devastating Consequences
 8 hours ago
03.16.18
‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus Sets His Treacherous Gaze On…
 8 hours ago
03.16.18
Secure The Bag! Ava DuVernay Tapped To Direct…
 15 hours ago
03.16.18
Stork News! Cardi B Is Reportedly 6 Months…
 16 hours ago
03.16.18
Snapchat Stock Plummets 5 Percent After Rihanna Blasted…
 16 hours ago
03.16.18
Thoughts? Model Says Jogging Naked In The Snow…
 16 hours ago
03.16.18
A Wild Dre Appears: Dr. Dre Makes A…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
June’s Diary Singer Turns The Laundry Room Into…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
Michelle Obama Reveals What We Always Knew: The…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
Spring Break 20-Freak-Teen: There’s A Lot Going On…
 17 hours ago
03.16.18
The Most Hilarious Reactions To The Desus &…
 18 hours ago
03.16.18
Watch: Kevin Hart Gets Fit With Khloe Kardashian,…
 19 hours ago
03.16.18
Photos