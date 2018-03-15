Entertainment News
June’s Diary Singer Turns The Laundry Room Into A Stage In Duet With Her Husband

The two give a passionate performance.

Foxy NC Staff
A chore can turn into a full-on performance when Kristal Lyndriette links up with her husband — music producer Dee Roze.

Watch the two love birds pipe out a cover of Avant and Keke Wyatt‘s “My First Love” in the clip below!

