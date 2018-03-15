Entertainment News
If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You’d Be Rushing To The Operating Table

(Cough, cough) I'm sick.

Hoping for the best outcome

Source: shapecharge / Getty

Going to the operating room can be a terrifying experience.

But if your surgeon is named Dr. Elvis Francois, he might lull you off to sleep and you won’t feel a thing when you wake up.

Elvis decided to show off his pipes at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, New York and his fellow orthopedic surgery resident, Dr. William Robinson, was there to back him up. They performed a cover of Mike Yung‘s single, “Alright.”

 

Their video has already hit viral status with over 1 millions views. “As health care providers we often meet people at their greatest time of need,” Elvis said. “And sometimes the best gift you can give is a simple reminder that everything will be alright.”

Thank you Elvis. We are healed!

 

If Your Surgeon Sung Like This Doctor You'd Be Rushing To The Operating Table

Photos