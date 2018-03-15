Morning Minute: Some Crazy March Madness Brackets

3/15/15- President Barack Obama has released his March Madness Bracket and has chosen Michigan State as the winner. However, President Trump wanted in on it too. Apparently, he’s going for the University of Moscow!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: