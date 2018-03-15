Huggy Lowdown Gives A Touching Tribute To Toys ‘R’ Us

3/15/18- The place we all know and love as kids are now closing their doors. Toys ‘R’ Us has announced that it’s shutting down and Huggy Lowdown was so overwhelmed by the news that he sung the complete Toys ‘R’ Us theme song practically through tears to honor the toy wonderland.

