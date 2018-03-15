TJMS
Home > Uncategorized

Goodbye Wigs! Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head On Instagram Live

Cherie Saunders, Eurweb.com
9 reads
Leave a comment

Fed up with her wigs and weaves – and all the blood, sweat and tears involved with the constant upkeep – Tamar Braxton has decided to do away with her hair altogether.

The singer took to Instagram Wednesday with video of her head being shaved bald.

✂️ finally free

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

 

“I’m over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell…even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY. #happysttamarsday,” she captioned the video.

 

While the move was largely applauded in her comment section, Tamar’s son Logan wasn’t a fan of his mama’s new look, singing: “Haayall no to the nah…to the nah, nah, nah” and calling her “Mr. Mommy.”

“That’s what I get for doing too much in-front of my 4 year old,” Braxton wrote.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

(Photo Credit: Courtesy)

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Goodbye Wigs! Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head On Instagram Live

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 photos
R.I.P King: Remembering Nate Dogg 7 Years After…
 39 mins ago
03.15.18
Rihanna Fenty Beauty Presentation in Madrid
Snapchat Thought It Would Be Cute To Make…
 1 hour ago
03.15.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 5 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 13 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 15 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 16 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 17 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 22 hours ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 22 hours ago
03.15.18
Photos