Just Like His Daddy: Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Getting A Divorce

Just Like His Daddy: Donald Trump Jr. Reportedly Getting A Divorce

They married in 2005.

Like father, like son! Donald Trump Jr., 40, is reportedly getting a divorce from wife Vanessa Trump. They have been married since November of 2005.

Page Six is reporting, “Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are struggling through marital problems and friends say they are heading for divorce.” The outlet also states, “Divorce proceedings have not yet been initiated, but friends say they expect the couple to file soon. A spokesperson for Don Jr., Vanessa and the Trump Organization declined to comment, despite numerous requests to do so over two days.” Well, you know what that means: When the Trumps don’t respond with “Fake news!” —  it’s true as hell, and they don’t know how to spin it.

Vanessa and Donald have five kids together, which is better than his daddy, who has five kids by three different woman. As far as why they are divorcing, Page Six also reports, “One source told us, ‘The problems have been there for a long time, the couple had hoped to stay together during the president’s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He’s never there.’”

Vanessa Trump must have serious morals and values. One would think all the cash in the universe was offered to her so she wouldn’t jump the Trump train, but she clearly isn’t a Melania. The First Lady is weathering the storm — and by storm, we mean Stormy Daniels.

