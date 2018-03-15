Local
Home > Local

NCCU Heading Back After Loss In NCAA

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

Source: Omar Rawlings / Getty

Hats off to NCCU head coach Levelle Moton on taking our loved NCCU Eagles to the NCAA once again.  Unfortunately the Eagles didn’t compare to well with the Tigers.

North Carolina Central will leave Dayton once again still searching for the school’s first NCAA Tournament win. The Eagles were defeated by Texas Southern, 64-46, on Wednesday night as part of the First Four games.

The Tigers advance to play Xavier, the No. 1 seed in the West, on Friday in Nashville.

The Eagles (19-16) will return to Durham 0-3 in NCAA Tournament appearances.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading NCCU Heading Back After Loss In NCAA

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 57 mins ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 11 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 15 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 18 hours ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP)…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
Photos