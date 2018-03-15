Local
High School Student In Wilson “Walked Out” Alone

Students Protest For National Walkout Day

Source: J.R. Davis / Radio One D.C.

 

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Justin Blackman got up from his desk and calmly walked out of Mr. Mendez’s Spanish class. When he got outside, he discovered he was the only one.

Yesterday was National School Walkout day to protest stricter gun law and remember the lives lost in the Parkland school shooting.

Of the approximately 700 students at Wilson Preparatory Academy in Wilson, North Carolina, 16-year-old Justin was in a company of one during the national school walkout.
For 17 minutes, he said he stood by himself. He said he was disappointed no one joined him.
Shortly after, the teen uploaded a video on Twitter…. and CNN picked up the story.
Read what happened when he went back inside the school at CNN.com

