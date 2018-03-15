High School Student In Wilson “Walked Out” Alone

0 reads Leave a comment
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Justin Blackman got up from his desk and calmly walked out of Mr. Mendez’s Spanish class. When he got outside, he discovered he was the only one.
Yesterday was National School Walkout day to protest stricter gun law and remember the lives lost in the Parkland school shooting.
Of the approximately 700 students at Wilson Preparatory Academy in Wilson, North Carolina, 16-year-old Justin was in a company of one during the national school walkout.
