Viral Video: Lone student walks out of Wilson school to protest gun violence in schools

Jodi Berry
Students Stage Protest At UC Riverside

Source: Marcus Yam / Getty

Justin Blackman, a sophomore at Wilson Preparatory Academy, was the only student at his school of 700 to participate in the National School Walkout. For 17 minutes, he said he stood by himself. He said he was disappointed no one joined him.

“Today, I definitely found out that one person can change the world”

Must Read:

Students Send Strong Message To Capitol Hill In Walkouts Across The Nation To Honor Parkland Shooting Victims

This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was Killed In Austin

National School Walkout

Continue reading Viral Video: Lone student walks out of Wilson school to protest gun violence in schools

