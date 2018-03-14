Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Nick Cannon

Source: HelloBeautiful / InteractiveOne

Nick Cannon has been the butt of many jokes regarding his decision to wear a turban, but have you ever wondered why the Wild N’ Out host covers his natural scarf? While discussing his new single Motivation during a game of Games N’ Gab, Cannon revealed it was a personal decision to wear a turban, but noted he takes it off during sex. Lol.

Watch Nick Cannon play truth or dare when you hit the play button, above.

RELATED STORIES:

PREMIERE: Nick Cannon Gives A Beautiful Tribute To Black Women With ‘Motivation’ Video

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon Show Us How To Co-Parent Stylishly

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 58 mins ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 11 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 15 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 18 hours ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP)…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
Photos