Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP) If You Can’t Afford ‘On The Run II’

Festivals galore.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur/VF15 / Contributor / Getty

Obviously, we’d all love to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z back on tour together, but ticket prices are nearly a couple months of rent.

But don’t fret. You can still have a lit summer if you miss your chance to see OTR ll. Check these other lit shows that won’t have you feeling left out of the summer entertainment fun — and you may even get to see Jay and Bey at one of these if you play your cards right. *And no, Coachella isn’t on the list. If you can’t afford OTR tix, then, well — you know the rest.*

Pitchfork

Tanzania Education Trust Gala And Reception

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

When: July 20-22 Union Park, Chicago

Lineup: Lauryn Hill, DRAM, Chaka Khan

 

The Governors Ball 

Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub Second Anniversary Celebration With Travis Scott

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

When: June 1-3 2018, Randall’s Island, New York

Lineup: Travis Scott, Eminem, Jack White

Bonnaroo

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

When: June 7-10 Great Stage Park, Tennessee

Lineup: T-Pain, Eminem, Anderson.Paak, Khalid, Daniel Caesar

Lollapalooza

ACL Music Festival 2017 - Weekend 1

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

When: August 2-5 Grant Park, Chicago

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup Chance The Rapper, Big Sean, Lil Uzi Vert

Afropunk

North Sea Jazz 2017 : Day Two

Source: Dimitri Hakke / Getty

When: August 25-26 Brooklyn, New York

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous headliners include Solange and Lauryn Hill.

Made In America

2017 Roc Nation Pre-GRAMMY Brunch

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

When: September 2018 Philadelphia, PA

Lineup: Not Announced. But previous lineup includes Jay-Z, Beyoncé, J. Cole,

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP) If You Can’t Afford ‘On The Run II’

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 59 mins ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 11 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 15 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 18 hours ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP)…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
Photos