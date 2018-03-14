HelloWorld: Explore America With These Black Airbnb Experience Hosts

Exploring a new city can be super intimidating, especially if you’re a woman on a solo travel wave. Luckily, Airbnb offers experiences with experts in their craft to guide you through your city travels in a unique way.

As a part of Women’s History Month, we wanted to highlight these WOC womenpreneurs who are using the power of Airbnb to supplement their income. So far, women have made nearly $20B in supplemental income on Airbnb through hosting and experiences.

If your next trip is in one of these cities, make sure you book a dynamic tour with these ladies and support women entrepreneurs!

Los Angeles, Holly, Sip & Sew

Holly is an LA based designer who brings her guests to a Hollywood studio to design a custom fitted maxi skirt. The sewing experience is topped off with fresh fruit and organic tea. And everyone walks away with their own new closet staple.

Philadelphia, Chrissy, Chic Thrift Store Shopping

Shopaholics rejoice! Chrissy is a trained thrifter by trade. Having thrifted since she was a toddler with her mom, Chrissy takes her guests through eclectic neighborhoods in Philly to score a fashion gem from one of the many thrift shops.

New York City, Vy, Gospel Tour In Harlem

Vy, the founder of the Mama Foundation For the Arts and co-writer of ‘Mama, I Want To Sing!’ takes her guests on an uplifting musical experience through Harlem. Vy invites tourists to a historic brownstone in Harlem to sip wine and talk about the history of gospel in the city. After the talk, guests will witness a rehearsal from the award-winning choir for a mini concert.

NYC, Imani, Retro Photoshoot

Host Imani is a photographer and CEO of Find Your ID. This entrepreneur has shot for Victoria’s Secret, Essence Magazine and The Source Magazine, to name a few.

With Imani, you will meet her in Harlem for a vintage fashion shoot with all the hipster gear from the 70s, 80s, and 90s you could want. She will also teach you how to pose during a photo shoot party.

Kendolyn, NYC, Langston Hughes Poetry Experience

If you’re a writer or love the art of poetry, this experience is for you. Kendolyn takes guests to poet Langston Hughes Harlem home to write poetry in the renaissance artist’s abode. Guests will learn about Hughes’ legacy while sipping on complimentary wine.

Jena, Oakland, Post Card Scavenger Hunt

Jena takes her guests on a scenic tour around Oakland to bring the postcard experience to life. Guests will check out the best local food spots, bookshops and hangouts using postcards as a tour guide. After you arrive at the location, you will send a postcard exactly from its location.Full circle tourism!

RELATED LINKS

#HelloWorld: Here’s How To Plan Your Ultimate Summer Vacation To Greece

#HelloWorld: Creator Of Nomadness Travel Tribe Evita Robinson Explains How Black People Are Reclaiming The Globe

HELLO WORLD: See All The Beautiful Costumes From 2018 Trinidad Carnival

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: