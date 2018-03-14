Entertainment News
Lit: Anime Characters Milly Rock & Billy Bounce In Epic Dance Battle

No time for games.

Paris Manga & Sci-Fi Show : Day One At Porte de Versailles

Source: Chesnot / Getty

Ever wondered how Naruto would look doing the Billy Bounce? What if Goku had to Milly Rock on any block?

Social media star King Vader had to put these moves to the test when he went against viral sensation @nampaikid (Dan) in an anime-filled dance off.

They’re even joined by cosplay king Brandon Rogers, as well as some other familiar social media gurus. Check out the intense clip below, which has already racked up over 2 million views on Facebook!

