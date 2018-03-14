Dancer Kid The Wiz Proves That Once You Go Viral, You Can’t Forget About Mama

Kid The Wiz is one of those dancers that you’ve probably seen on TV or at least, a New York train station.

The litefeet dancer and all around trick guru has captivated audiences on shows like America’s Got Talent and Wild ‘n Out. Not to mention, his subway dance videos have received thousands of views on Instagram.

But in spite of all the success, the young talent hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Sometimes you don’t have to have a “God’s Plan” giveaway to honor the ones you love. A simple gift can be used to thank a parent who’s supported you along the way.

Check out Kid The Wiz’s heartwarming gesture and his mom’s funny reaction in the clip below!

