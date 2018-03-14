Entertainment News
Dancer Kid The Wiz Proves That Once You Go Viral, You Can’t Forget About Mama

An entertainer honors his loved one.

America's Got Talent - Season 8

Source: NBC / Getty

Kid The Wiz is one of those dancers that you’ve probably seen on TV or at least, a New York train station.

The litefeet dancer and all around trick guru has captivated audiences on shows like America’s Got Talent and Wild ‘n Out. Not to mention, his subway dance videos have received thousands of views on Instagram.

The Time We Brought @iAmCardiB On The Train 🎶 , We Got Over 1.5 MILLION Views ‼️ ON MY IG ✔️ • (TAG @TheEllenShow & @IAmCardiB 🙏🏼) • • (FOLLOW @KidTheWiz FOR MORE) ⚡️⚡️ We Are NEW YORK ‼️🇩🇴 • #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 I HOPE CARDI WINS A GRAMMY 🙏🏼 • #WorstShowEver 🔥 "BAD & SAD" • #BRONX 💪🏼 • • Song : #NoLimit ✔️🎶 ‼️ W/ @Waffle_Kozik 🙌🏼 • • MY TEAM PAGE @WaffleNYC #KidTheWiz #RawTalent #Entertainers #PublicFigure @G_Eazy @AsapRocky #Wshh #WorldStar #KrippyKushChallenge #SubwayCreatures @Subwaycreatures #Grammys2018 #CardiB #ShowTime #Viral #NewYork #AsapRocky #NYC #Blessings #TrainShow #TheShadeRoom #Tidal #TheEllenShow #AD #RawTalent #LiteFeet #HatTricks #HoodClips #BartierCardi #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

 

But in spite of all the success, the young talent hasn’t forgotten his roots.

Sometimes you don’t have to have a “God’s Plan” giveaway to honor the ones you love. A simple gift can be used to thank a parent who’s supported you along the way.

Check out Kid The Wiz’s heartwarming gesture and his mom’s funny reaction in the clip below!

Surprise Your Mom Everyday ‼️💝 #GodsPlan 🙏🏼 @LillianHappy You Deserve The World !!! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I'm Doing Everything In My Power To Make You As Happy As I Am 😆 #MakeYourMomSmileEveryday ☺ #MakeTheWorldSmile 🌎 #TeamKidTheWiz 🇩🇴 #NeverNotWorking ✔️ #HardWorkPaysOff 💪🏼⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #BlessingsOnBlessings #NewYork #Bronx #KidTheWiz #CardiB #Flowers #Roses #Money #BestMomEver #Wshh #HoodClips #TeamDominican @TeamDominican #NYC #LiteFeet #WildNOut #NickCannon #DomincanRepublic #HipHop #Love #Blessed #FrenchMontana #Jayz #Beyonce #RawTalent #NewMusicComingSoon #Surprise #ThankGod 🙏🏼

A post shared by Kid The Wiz (@kidthewiz) on

Photos