Morning Minute: ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ Again

3/14/18- Donald Trump has done yet another purge of the White House and this time he flushed out his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Chris Paul couldn’t help and had to let us know with his own rendition of Another One Bites The Dust.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: