Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Students Send Strong Message To Capitol Hill In Walkouts Across The Nation To Honor Parkland Shooting Victims

Demonstrators say the time is now for gun reform.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Thousands of students across the country are expected to participate in a 17-minute walkout demonstration in protest of the recent deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The effort coordinated by EMPOWER, a youth imprint of the Women’s March, is calling on all students to participate in honor of the 17 people who lost their lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Valentine’s Day. The group expects more than 2,500 walkouts, according to CNN.

Protesters want a ban on assault weapons, universal background checks before purchases and a gun violence restraining order that would give courts permission to disarm those displaying precursory signals of violent behavior.

Demonstrations are slated to begin at 10 a.m. in their respective time zones across the country.

Protest organizers include Victoria Pannell, a Duke University student who since the age of 12 has used her voice to advocate for gun reform. The New York native sat down in an interview with Now This to explain why political leaders on Capitol Hill can no longer ignore the crucial need for gun control.

Thank you so much @nowthisher #enough #walkout #womensmarchyouthempower #empower

A post shared by Victoria Pannell (@victoriapannell) on

“This is a time in where our country should be united in fighting for gun reform,” Pannell said.

A majority of the schools are not planning to take action against students who participate and have also made an effort to ensure safety.

However, certain administrators are threatening to punish students who choose to participate. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, enforcement should be no harsher than if students decided to skip class on any given day.

Other means of participating is to wear orange, or walk out of your place of employment for 17 minutes in solidarity with demonstrators.

SOURCE: CNN

DON’T MISS:

Black UPenn Law Students Take Action After Law Professor Claims Black Students Rarely Graduate At Top Of Class

This Is The 17-Year-Old Honor Roll Student Was Killed In Austin

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Students Send Strong Message To Capitol Hill In Walkouts Across The Nation To Honor Parkland Shooting Victims

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 60 mins ago
03.15.18
Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals
Video: Angela Bassett Auditions For Killmonger Role In…
 2 hours ago
03.15.18
Trending Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.
Trending
Tamar Braxton Shaved Her Head….What Do You Think…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Tracee Ellis Ross ABC Upfronts
‘Black-ish’ Recreated The Sunken Place Scene From ‘Get…
 3 hours ago
03.15.18
Sis What? Evelyn Lozada Says If Her Life…
 11 hours ago
03.15.18
As We Proceed… : Diddy And Ownership Group…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Flava In Ya Ear: Atlanta News Anchors Give…
 14 hours ago
03.15.18
Alabama Sheriff Allegedly Bought $750K Beach House With…
 15 hours ago
03.15.18
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Wears A Turban
 18 hours ago
03.15.18
We Got A Seat At The ‘This Is…
 19 hours ago
03.15.18
The Chi-Town Queen Rapping About Gettin’ Head &…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
This One’s For All The People In A…
 20 hours ago
03.15.18
Lit Summer Shows To Get Tickets To (ASAP)…
 21 hours ago
03.15.18
This Photo May Explain Why Kandi Burruss Wasn’t…
 22 hours ago
03.15.18
Photos