Ten TV Shows That Have Already Gotten Canceled

Networks are looking at next season already so a few shows have already gotten canceled. Here is a list according to YAHOO! News.
ABC
‘The Mayor’
Netflix
‘Lady Dynamite’
Amazon
‘One Mississippi’
‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’
‘I Love Dick’
USA
‘Damnation’
Showtime
‘Dice’
Hulu
‘Shut Eye’
TNT
‘The Librarians’
Did you watch any of these shows?
