television
Home > Television

Ten TV Shows That Have Already Gotten Canceled

bvick
5 reads
Leave a comment
ABC's 'The Mayor' - Season One

Source: Craig Sjodin / Getty

Networks are looking at next season already so a few shows have already gotten canceled. Here is a list according to YAHOO! News.

ABC

‘The Mayor’

Netflix

‘Lady Dynamite’

Amazon

‘One Mississippi’

‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’

‘I Love Dick’

USA

‘Damnation’

Showtime

‘Dice’

Hulu

‘Shut Eye’

TNT

‘The Librarians’

Did you watch any of these shows?

The Sexiest Men On Television In 2016

15 photos Launch gallery

The Sexiest Men On Television In 2016

Continue reading The Sexiest Men On Television In 2016

The Sexiest Men On Television In 2016

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 10 hours ago
03.14.18
Drake And Lauryn Hill? Her Son Just Leaked…
 21 hours ago
03.14.18
Folks Are Running From The Law After Getting…
 23 hours ago
03.14.18
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 24 hours ago
03.14.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
‘Set It Off’ The Live Stage Play Is…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
21 Savage Makes His Television Debut On ‘Ellen’…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ Is Back &…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
The Good, The Bad, The Shady: 9 Unforgettable…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
Watch: Michael Blackson Joins Everyday Struggle To Talk…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
Lauryn Hill, DRAM & Earl Sweatshirt: Pitchfork Announces…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
Who’s Smarter? New Yorkers Or L.A. Folks? Little…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode…
 1 day ago
03.14.18
Photos