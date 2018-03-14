Ten TV Shows That Have Already Gotten Canceled

Networks are looking at next season already so a few shows have already gotten canceled. Here is a list according to YAHOO! News.

ABC

‘The Mayor’

Netflix

‘Lady Dynamite’

Amazon

‘One Mississippi’

‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’

‘I Love Dick’

USA

‘Damnation’

Showtime

‘Dice’

Hulu

‘Shut Eye’

TNT

‘The Librarians’

Did you watch any of these shows?