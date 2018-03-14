Sports
Coach K Writes A Letter To His Younger Self

Tennessee State v Duke

Source: Lance King / Getty

As part of a CBS News series, Coach Mike Krzyzewski a.k.a Coach K took part and wrote a letter to his younger self. The series has won a Television News Emmy Award. Coach K has been coaching at Duke University since 1980.  The Duke Blue Devils are a No. 2 seed in their region. They play their first NCAA Tournament game on Thursday against Iona College. Check out what Coach K says to his self.

Here are some basketball players with their own shoe lines!  

