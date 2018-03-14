‘Empire’ Season 5 EXCLUSIVE Sneak Peek: Blood Will Pour

Our favorite Wednesday night guilty pleasure is back with vengeance. Cookie, Lucious, Hakeem, Andre and Jamal are picking up where season four left off and there’s enough drama to satisfy your hump-day thirst.

But you can’t go into season five without a full recap of season four. Watch this clip for primer and get a sneak peek of what’s to come when blood begins to spill!

Empire premieres Wednesday, March 28 on FOX at 8/7c with ‘Star’ to immediately follow.

