Local Students Walkout Planned

Students across the country, including here in the Triangle – plan on walking out of school Wednesday to honor the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida last month. The walkout also is intended to press lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws.

Walkouts at schools across the country are planned for 10 a.m. Eastern.

WAKE COUNTY

Locally, dozens of middle- and high-school students in Wake County alone will host walkouts.

That includes one at Holly Springs High School.

APEX

On Tuesday night, students, parents and community leaders spoke about the walkout in addition to having a town-hall style meeting about what’s going on across the country.

The meeting took place at the Halle Cultural Arts Center in Apex and was organized in part by Blue Lights College.

