TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Georgia Gilmore

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

Of the many women who were instrumental in aiding the civil rights movement, Georgia Gilmore’s name deserves more mention. During the height of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, Gilmore created a secret club and restaurant that supplied food and a meeting place for Black and white organizers.

Gilmore was born February 5, 1920 in Montgomery, Alabama. A midwife and mother of six, she worked as a cook at a local eatery. In December 1955, Rosa Parks effectively kicked off the bus boycotts by refusing to move from her bus seat, which in turn inspired Gilmore, who was noted for shouting down bigots.

After getting fired from her job for participating in the boycott and testifying against a driver, Gilmore and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who nicknamed her “Tiny,” crossed paths. The famed leader suggested that Gilmore convert her kitchen into a restaurant to make ends meet, and she did so while supplying meals to the Memphis Improvement Association and boycott organizers.

This became the inspiration behind the “Club From Nowhere,” serving full meals to MIA members and boycott participants, while also serving as a de facto meeting hub that both white and Black members could safely discuss their plans. The success of the club was so great that a rival group started by Inez Ricks called “The Friendly Club” began their own meal service and the groups had well-meaning competitions to see who could raise more funds.

The monies made at the Club From Nowhere helped fund MIA and boycott efforts while also helping Gilmore keep afloat financially. Not much is written about her life after the boycotts ended but she was featured in the PBS documentary Eyes On The Prize.

Gilmore passed in 1990 on March 3, near the 25th anniversary of the Bloody Sunday event.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.14.18
Drake And Lauryn Hill? Her Son Just Leaked…
 15 hours ago
03.14.18
Folks Are Running From The Law After Getting…
 17 hours ago
03.14.18
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 18 hours ago
03.14.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 18 hours ago
03.14.18
‘Set It Off’ The Live Stage Play Is…
 18 hours ago
03.14.18
21 Savage Makes His Television Debut On ‘Ellen’…
 19 hours ago
03.14.18
‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ Is Back &…
 19 hours ago
03.14.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 20 hours ago
03.14.18
The Good, The Bad, The Shady: 9 Unforgettable…
 20 hours ago
03.14.18
Watch: Michael Blackson Joins Everyday Struggle To Talk…
 20 hours ago
03.14.18
Lauryn Hill, DRAM & Earl Sweatshirt: Pitchfork Announces…
 21 hours ago
03.14.18
Who’s Smarter? New Yorkers Or L.A. Folks? Little…
 21 hours ago
03.14.18
Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode…
 22 hours ago
03.14.18
Photos