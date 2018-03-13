Entertainment News
‘Set It Off’ The Live Stage Play Is Coming To A City Near You

Get your tickets now.

Foxy NC Staff
When you’re talking ’90s films, you can’t skip one of F. Gary Gray‘s most notable movie momentsSet It Off.

Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah, Kimberly Elise, and Vivica A. Fox still get props until this day for their portrayal of four black women driven to a life of crime in the cult classic. Gray has spent his entire career pushing boundaries through the medium of film and now, 22 years later, his iconic tale has made its way to the theatre in a live stage play.

Presented by film director Je’Caryous Johnson, Set It Off: Live stars Da Brat, Kyla Pratt, LeToya Luckett, and Demetria McKinney who’ll all be coming to a city near you soon.

You’re going to want to check out the remaining tour dates and get your tickets here ASAP, as Johnson’s adaptation is definitely a must-see for the culture. Also tune into the video below to see Kyla Pratt and LeToya Tuckett chat with Hot 107.9 about Set It Off‘s impact on their lives over the years.

Next stop is the Warner Theatre in Washington D.C. this Friday, March 16.

