#BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

FASHION-FRANCE-DIOR-CELEBS

Source: PATRICK KOVARIK / Getty

#BlackTwitter and members of the fictional “Faithful Black Men Association” are up in arms over rumors Big Sean cheated on Jhene Aiko with former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Sean and Scherzinger were allegedly seen canoodling in the VIP section at an Oscars after party, leading to their alleged breakup.

While Jhene fans went on full attack, Sean denies any affair and says the scandal opened his eyes to how some people really feel about him.

Big Sean fans, however, welcomed him back to the club with open arms.

Welp, we’ll just have to wait and see how this turns out.

Continue reading #BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

