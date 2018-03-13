BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

#BlackTwitter and members of the fictional “Faithful Black Men Association” are up in arms over rumors Big Sean cheated on Jhene Aiko with former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.
Sean and Scherzinger were allegedly seen canoodling in the VIP section at an Oscars after party, leading to their alleged breakup.
While Jhene fans went on full attack, Sean denies any affair and says the scandal opened his eyes to how some people really feel about him.
#BigSean responds to fans who were in his comments about him allegedly cheating on #JheneAiko with #PussyCatDoll #NicoleScherzinger. #Jhene fueled the rumors when she apparently unfollowed him, but has since re-followed and put out some tweets saying the rumours are not true, and the internet is a "wild place" –Glad to see they're still going strong!
Big Sean fans, however, welcomed him back to the club with open arms.
Welp, we’ll just have to wait and see how this turns out.
RELATED STORIES:
Grown, Sexy And Platinum: Big Sean Takes Stylish Pause From Video Set
Jhene Aiko Claps Back About Cheating Rumors And Divorce