White People Swear All Black People Look Alike, But…

White people have often mistaken one Black person for another, suggesting that they think we all look alike.

I don’t know how they ever came up with all Black people look alike. Because I swear all White people look related. Like one big ass, colonizing family. https://t.co/psGKefQHn8 — KK 🌹 (@kya_kelly) February 27, 2018

There’s never a day that goes by where something like this doesn’t happen:

Pharrell Williams isn't happy to be stranded in Dublin #beastfromtheeast #StormEmma pic.twitter.com/IINrjKxauT — Mary Mc Intyre (@Mc1988) March 1, 2018

What idiot said this is Pharrell Williams!! They don't even look alike. White people.. all black folks don't look alike! sheesh — Favor Upon Me (@CapStephofWest) March 1, 2018

Or this:

My mom thinks she met @rihanna last night pic.twitter.com/fpknJeZoGd — Kayla Wedge (@kayla_wedge) February 16, 2018

Let’s not forget that one woman finessed an entire airline by pretending to be Quavo of the Migos, all because they think all Black people are the same. But what about all their vanilla-ness confusing people of color for centuries:

These are your TOP 5 #MissTeenUSA contestants! pic.twitter.com/qi3KJT6COb — Miss Teen USA (@MissTeenUSA) July 31, 2016

Wow how can we choose from such a diverse bunch https://t.co/0a4JHbP465 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 31, 2016

First of all:

white people: Asians all look the same! white people: Black people have such weird names! white people: pic.twitter.com/2xWFFdQtg9 — sam (@sam_jackson_00) June 24, 2016

Join me in saluting my son's Beston, Chunce, Landy & Bryam. Ladies who don't like being respected, stay away! ! pic.twitter.com/OaoJRiNsbc — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 29, 2016

Don't you just hate it when all white people look the same? #WhitePrivilege pic.twitter.com/9j2jvxdlXd — SurprisinglyNotANihilist (@not_nihilist) March 13, 2018

Hit the flip for more White people looking like other White people.

