Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

White People Swear All Black People Look Alike, But…

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Trudeau State Dinner Guest Arrivals

Source: Pool / Getty

White people have often mistaken one Black person for another, suggesting that they think we all look alike.

There’s never a day that goes by where something like this doesn’t happen:

Or this:

Let’s not forget that one woman finessed an entire airline by pretending to be Quavo of the Migos, all because they think all Black people are the same. But what about all their vanilla-ness confusing people of color for centuries:

First of all:

 

Hit the flip for more White people looking like other White people.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading White People Swear All Black People Look Alike, But…

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 4 hours ago
03.14.18
Drake And Lauryn Hill? Her Son Just Leaked…
 15 hours ago
03.14.18
Folks Are Running From The Law After Getting…
 17 hours ago
03.14.18
Low Key: Kelis Is An Unappreciated Gem Who…
 18 hours ago
03.14.18
Whaaat? Producer For Lil Wayne’s ‘A Milli’ Didn’t…
 18 hours ago
03.14.18
‘Set It Off’ The Live Stage Play Is…
 19 hours ago
03.14.18
21 Savage Makes His Television Debut On ‘Ellen’…
 19 hours ago
03.14.18
‘Love & Hip Hop ATL’ Is Back &…
 19 hours ago
03.14.18
Twinsies: Eddie Murphy Will Reportedly Play Arnold Schwarzenegger’s…
 20 hours ago
03.14.18
The Good, The Bad, The Shady: 9 Unforgettable…
 20 hours ago
03.14.18
Watch: Michael Blackson Joins Everyday Struggle To Talk…
 20 hours ago
03.14.18
Lauryn Hill, DRAM & Earl Sweatshirt: Pitchfork Announces…
 21 hours ago
03.14.18
Who’s Smarter? New Yorkers Or L.A. Folks? Little…
 21 hours ago
03.14.18
Why We Will Never See The ‘Black-Ish’ Episode…
 22 hours ago
03.14.18
Photos