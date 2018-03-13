Entertainment News
Naomi Campbell’s New Bae Skepta Has Interesting Thoughts On Reverse Racism

A familiar conversation seems to never end.

Naomi Campbell and British grime artist Skepta are out and proud with their new relationship. This month they did a full-on photoshoot with British GQ and discussed race in the entertainment industry.

While both Skepta and Naomi had some insightful things to say about racism (and sexism), Skepta gave a questionable response to what Black rappers can say vs. what White rappers can say. Check it out below.

Interesting.

 

This feels like another one of those “reverse racism” kind of arguments, which brings up the question, is “reverse racism” still a thing?

Obviously, name-calling can be horrible and everyone has their own prejudices.

But hearing “Black bitch” uttered from the mouth of a White person will get me hype way before “White bitch” coming from a Black person.

 

And I know folks are tired of hearing it, but Ima say it anyways — considering slavery, police violence in Black communities, economic inequality and the struggle for Black representation in media & politics…I think White folks can get over a little name-calling every now and then.

 

But idk, I might be a “reverse racist.”

 

What are your thoughts on the name calling? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

Also, be sure to check out more of Naomi and Skepta’s politic in their interesting discussion here.

 

 

 

