Naomi Campbell’s New Bae Skepta Has Interesting Thoughts On Reverse Racism

Naomi Campbell and British grime artist Skepta are out and proud with their new relationship. This month they did a full-on photoshoot with British GQ and discussed race in the entertainment industry.

While both Skepta and Naomi had some insightful things to say about racism (and sexism), Skepta gave a questionable response to what Black rappers can say vs. what White rappers can say. Check it out below.

i just wanna know what was going through naomi's mind at this particular moment pic.twitter.com/Mb00QtfOik — looter vandross (@brokenpromithes) March 9, 2018

Interesting.

This feels like another one of those “reverse racism” kind of arguments, which brings up the question, is “reverse racism” still a thing?

Obviously, name-calling can be horrible and everyone has their own prejudices.

But hearing “Black bitch” uttered from the mouth of a White person will get me hype way before “White bitch” coming from a Black person.

And I know folks are tired of hearing it, but Ima say it anyways — considering slavery, police violence in Black communities, economic inequality and the struggle for Black representation in media & politics…I think White folks can get over a little name-calling every now and then.

But idk, I might be a “reverse racist.”

