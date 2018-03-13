Watch: Michael Blackson Joins Everyday Struggle To Talk About Netflix Comedy Specials

Comedian Michael Blackson is the latest celebrity to join the crew over at Everyday Struggle, and as you can probably guess, the wildcard discusses anything and everything under the sun. While on set, he roasts DJ Akademiks, talk about some of the most infamous rap beefs, his issues with Kevin Hart, and of course–Mo’Nique‘s Netflix deal.

You can watch the entire episode below.

