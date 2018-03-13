Morning Minute: Does Betsy DeVos Know What She’s Doing?

3/13/18- Betsy DeVos the secretary of education has not been receiving high remarks for her work overseeing education in America. Her latest interview on CBS 60 Minutes revealed how little she pays attention to problems in schools. Chris Paul decides to let us in on the situation the right way through some old school rap.

