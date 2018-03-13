Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack Dead At 46

Sad news this Tuesday morning.

The NY Daily News reports that original Bad Boy MC Craig Mack died of heart failure in a Walterboro, SC hospital at 46.

Mack’s hit “Flava In Ya Ear” helped spark Bad Boy’s 90’s dominance, but he left the game in the mid-1990’s and slept a low profile in South Carolina until his passing.

NOT CRAIG MACK. Another icon gone too soon. Will jam this all week and remind my fellow millennials who just nod their had to it at parties who this man truly was. #RIP #CraigMack pic.twitter.com/MOWmMcbG7L — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 13, 2018

Flava in Ya Ear is a hip hop classic. Biggie came in swinging. Craig Mack had one right here. pic.twitter.com/objNsKm0w4 — Branden Hunter (@JustCallmeBHunt) March 13, 2018

R.I.P Craig Mack One of the original BadBoys. Your music lives on

May 10, 1971 – March 12, 2018 pic.twitter.com/WM4Jx8Jjn2 — D₤ⓢ↯GN₤R ⭐️ (@bankroll__cam) March 13, 2018

Hit the jump to seE a classic interview between Mack and The Notorious B.I.G., plus condolences.

