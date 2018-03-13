5 On It: This Is How You Can Get A Girl Like Juju

Juju is single and ready to mingle!

After a tough and very public split from rapper Cam’ron, the Love & Hip Hop: NY reality star came through to Global Grind to let us know the top 5 credentials her next man is going to need in order to pull her. Obviously, she ain’t messing with no brokies, so if you’re planning on approaching the Hershey-dipped baddie, bring your A-game fellas.

Press play to hear Juju’s other non-negotiables and let us know if you measure up?

