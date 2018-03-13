Entertainment News
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To Save For ‘On The Run II’ Tickets

Beyonce & Jay Z attend the Floyd Mayweather/Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas

Source: Al Bello / Getty

Beyoncé and Jay-Z “mistakenly” released info about On The Run II presale tickets last week. But here’s a theory:

Folks are either saving all their coins or finding ways to cut corners just to get a chance to see the Carters on stage together yet again.

 

 

What sacrifices are you willing to make for OTR II tix?

Are you getting your tix anytime soon? Hit us up on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts.

Photos