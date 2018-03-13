LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To Save For ‘On The Run II’ Tickets

Beyoncé and Jay-Z “mistakenly” released info about On The Run II presale tickets last week. But here’s a theory:

I see what Beyoncé and Jay-Z are doing they release a date for ON THE RUN TOUR 2 and took it right back down so they could let our broke asses know to start saving our money for tickets now pic.twitter.com/bKuPM75i2J — Ken (@__TheRealKENN) March 5, 2018

Folks are either saving all their coins or finding ways to cut corners just to get a chance to see the Carters on stage together yet again.

me not paying for the trains anymore to save money for OTR II. pic.twitter.com/Y8w7RbdlRd — Audrih Lancaster 👽 (@theegoldenghost) March 12, 2018

What sacrifices are you willing to make for OTR II tix?

Go Ahead And Fall And Get You A Check For Them On The Run 2 Tickets, Because It’s No Salt On These Here Grounds 😂😂😂 #NCAT — Tylik M. McMillan (@TylikMcMillan) March 12, 2018

ME PAYING FOR THE ON THE RUN ll TICKETS pic.twitter.com/nog62PWaoq — RAPHAEL (@KiddoRaphael) March 12, 2018

Me buying On the Run 2 tickets 😭 pic.twitter.com/huO4zsIAG5 — corpsette (@nmjnb) March 12, 2018

When Jay-z & Beyonce On The Run 2 pre-sale tour tickets go live but then you remember that your account is in the negative pic.twitter.com/0a0NYAGvN4 — Matthew T'Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 5, 2018

So these tickets for the On the Run Tour… I’m taking in sugar daddy applications, dm me for inquiries. #brokelife — Jonathan Nail (@nailingit1997) March 12, 2018

Them “On The Run” tickets are like 3 car payments, I’m gonna end up being On The Bus if I wanna go see it 😩😩😩 — LeBomb James 😎 (@quwmae) March 12, 2018

Beyoncé knowing damn well our bank accounts aren’t ready for On The Run 2 tickets by March 14th #OTRII pic.twitter.com/2l0bptRzpX — Harrison Hewett (@HarrisonDHewett) March 12, 2018

