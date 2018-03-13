Local
Home > Local

Latest School Closings And Delays Tues. March 13th

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment
North American Cold Snap

Source: J.Castro / Getty

 

Most of the area is under a winter weather advisory until 10am because of the icy roads left from yesterday’s rain, sleet, and snow.  Here are the latest school delays and closing from WRAL TV.

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Anderson Creek Academy Delayed 2 Hours
Cardinal Charter Academy Delayed 2 Hours
Carter Community School Delayed 2 Hours
Casa Esperanza Montessori Delayed 2 Hours
Caswell County Schools Closed
Central Park School/Durham Delayed 1 Hour
Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Chatham Charter School Delayed Until 11:00 AM
Chatham County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Crosscreek Charter Sch Delayed 2 Hours
Dillard Academy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Duplin County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Edgecombe County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Endeavor Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Eno River Academy Delayed 3 Hours
Envision Science Academy Delayed 2 Hours
Excelsior Classical Academy Delayed 2 Hours
Falls Lake Academy Delayed 3 Hours
Franklin Academy Delayed 1 Hour
Franklin County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Gaston College Preparatory Delayed 2 Hours
Granville County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Halifax County Schools Closed
Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Delayed 2 Hours
Harnett County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Hawbridge School Delayed 2 Hours
Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours
Henderson Collegiate Delayed 2 Hours
Hertford County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
IDYL Charter School Delayed Until 10:00 AM
Johnston County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Kestrel Heights Charter Delayed 2 Hours
KIPP Durham Delayed 2 Hours
KIPP Halifax Delayed 2 Hours
Lee County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Magellan Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Maureen Joy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed
Moore County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Northampton Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Orange County Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Oxford Preparatory School Delayed 3 Hours
PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch Delayed 3 Hours
Person County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday
PreEminent Charter School Delayed 3 Hours
Quest Academy Charter Delayed 1 Hour
Raleigh Charter High School Delayed Until 11:00 AM
Reaching All Minds Academy Delayed 2 Hours
Research Triangle High Delayed 1 Hour
Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 3 Hours
Roxboro Community School Closed
Sallie B Howard School Delayed 2 Hours
Southern Wake Academy Delayed 3 Hours
STARS Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Tammy Lynn School Programs Delayed 3 Hours
Triad Math & Science Academ Closed
Vance Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Vance County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wake County Public Schools Delayed 3 Hours
Warren County Schools Closed
Wayne County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Weldon City Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Willow Oak Montessori Charter Delayed Until 10:00 AM
Wilson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours
Wilson Preparatory Academy Delayed 2 Hours
Woods Charter School Delayed 2 Hours
Youngsville Academy Delayed 2 Hours

 

Source  WRAL.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Latest School Closings And Delays Tues. March 13th

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bad Boy logo
TV Morning Show Pays Tribute To Craig Mack…
 3 hours ago
03.13.18
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as…
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
5 On It: This Is How You Can…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack…
 8 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Reunion Recap: Young Hollywood Tries To Make…
 15 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Photos