Latest School Closings And Delays Tues. March 13th

Most of the area is under a winter weather advisory until 10am because of the icy roads left from yesterday’s rain, sleet, and snow. Here are the latest school delays and closing from WRAL TV.

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours Anderson Creek Academy Delayed 2 Hours Cardinal Charter Academy Delayed 2 Hours Carter Community School Delayed 2 Hours Casa Esperanza Montessori Delayed 2 Hours Caswell County Schools Closed Central Park School/Durham Delayed 1 Hour Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours Chatham Charter School Delayed Until 11:00 AM Chatham County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Crosscreek Charter Sch Delayed 2 Hours Dillard Academy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Duplin County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours Edgecombe County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Endeavor Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Eno River Academy Delayed 3 Hours Envision Science Academy Delayed 2 Hours Excelsior Classical Academy Delayed 2 Hours Falls Lake Academy Delayed 3 Hours Franklin Academy Delayed 1 Hour Franklin County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Gaston College Preparatory Delayed 2 Hours Granville County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Halifax County Schools Closed Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School Delayed 2 Hours Harnett County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Hawbridge School Delayed 2 Hours Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours Henderson Collegiate Delayed 2 Hours Hertford County Schools Delayed 2 Hours IDYL Charter School Delayed Until 10:00 AM Johnston County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Kestrel Heights Charter Delayed 2 Hours KIPP Durham Delayed 2 Hours KIPP Halifax Delayed 2 Hours Lee County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Magellan Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Maureen Joy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed Moore County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Nash/Rocky Mount Schools Delayed 2 Hours Northampton Co Schools Delayed 2 Hours Orange County Schools Delayed 3 Hours Oxford Preparatory School Delayed 3 Hours PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch Delayed 3 Hours Person County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday PreEminent Charter School Delayed 3 Hours Quest Academy Charter Delayed 1 Hour Raleigh Charter High School Delayed Until 11:00 AM Reaching All Minds Academy Delayed 2 Hours Research Triangle High Delayed 1 Hour Rocky Mount Prep School Delayed 3 Hours Roxboro Community School Closed Sallie B Howard School Delayed 2 Hours Southern Wake Academy Delayed 3 Hours STARS Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Tammy Lynn School Programs Delayed 3 Hours Triad Math & Science Academ Closed Vance Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Vance County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Wake County Public Schools Delayed 3 Hours Warren County Schools Closed Wayne County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Weldon City Schools Delayed 2 Hours Willow Oak Montessori Charter Delayed Until 10:00 AM Wilson County Schools Delayed 2 Hours Wilson Preparatory Academy Delayed 2 Hours Woods Charter School Delayed 2 Hours Youngsville Academy Delayed 2 Hours

Source WRAL.com

