Latest School Closings And Delays Tues. March 13th

1 reads Leave a comment
Most of the area is under a winter weather advisory until 10am because of the icy roads left from yesterday’s rain, sleet, and snow. Here are the latest school delays and closing from WRAL TV.
|Alamance Burlington Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Anderson Creek Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Cardinal Charter Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Carter Community School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Casa Esperanza Montessori
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Caswell County Schools
|Closed
|Central Park School/Durham
|Delayed 1 Hour
|Chapel Hill/Carr Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Chatham Charter School
|Delayed Until 11:00 AM
|Chatham County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Crosscreek Charter Sch
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Dillard Academy Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Duplin County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Durham Public Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Edgecombe County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Endeavor Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Eno River Academy
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Envision Science Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Excelsior Classical Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Falls Lake Academy
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Franklin Academy
|Delayed 1 Hour
|Franklin County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Gaston College Preparatory
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Granville County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Halifax County Schools
|Closed
|Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Harnett County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Hawbridge School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Healthy Start Acad/Durham
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Henderson Collegiate
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Hertford County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|IDYL Charter School
|Delayed Until 10:00 AM
|Johnston County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Kestrel Heights Charter
|Delayed 2 Hours
|KIPP Durham
|Delayed 2 Hours
|KIPP Halifax
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Lee County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Magellan Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Maureen Joy Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Mecklenburg Co VA Schools
|Closed
|Moore County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Nash/Rocky Mount Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Northampton Co Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Orange County Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Oxford Preparatory School
|Delayed 3 Hours
|PAVE SE Raleigh Charter Sch
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Person County Schools
|Closed, Opt. Workday
|PreEminent Charter School
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Quest Academy Charter
|Delayed 1 Hour
|Raleigh Charter High School
|Delayed Until 11:00 AM
|Reaching All Minds Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Research Triangle High
|Delayed 1 Hour
|Rocky Mount Prep School
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Roxboro Community School
|Closed
|Sallie B Howard School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Southern Wake Academy
|Delayed 3 Hours
|STARS Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Tammy Lynn School Programs
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Triad Math & Science Academ
|Closed
|Vance Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Vance County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Wake County Public Schools
|Delayed 3 Hours
|Warren County Schools
|Closed
|Wayne County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Weldon City Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Willow Oak Montessori Charter
|Delayed Until 10:00 AM
|Wilson County Schools
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Wilson Preparatory Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Woods Charter School
|Delayed 2 Hours
|Youngsville Academy
|Delayed 2 Hours
Source WRAL.com
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
18 photos Launch gallery
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
1. ALL BLACK1 of 18
2. ICE CREAM DREAM2 of 18
3. STRIPE SLAYAGE3 of 18
4. FESTIVE PANTS4 of 18
5. RED ALERT5 of 18
6. SWEATER DRESS SUCCESS6 of 18
7. BEAUTIFUL IN BURGUNDY7 of 18
8. RUCHED NOT RUSHED8 of 18
9. BEAR (COAT) IT ALL9 of 18
10. NATTY NECKLINES10 of 18
11. DENIM DELIGHT11 of 18
12. ROSE GOLD DREAMS12 of 18
13. ADD A HAT13 of 18
14. PERFECT IN PLAID14 of 18
15. HARK THE HERRINGBONE15 of 18
16. PRETTY IN PINK16 of 18
17. BE THE PRESENT17 of 18
18. MONOCHROMATIC METALLICS18 of 18
comments – Add Yours