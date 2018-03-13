Top Of The Morning: Where In The World Is Sherri Shepherd?

3/13/18- Where is Sherri Shepherd this week? She’s taken her talent up to Vancouver, Canada to film the second season of Trial & Error. Besides the shenanigans that happen on set she experienced her first all Asian church. Something about the way they worshipped had Sherri in tears!

