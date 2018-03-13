Little Known Black History Fact: Harriet Tubman Grove

Harriet Tubman‘s legacy remains an inspiration and her bravery in the face of oppression continues to resonate. Over the weekend, the city of Baltimore renamed a park site after the famed abolitionist, this after the removal of statues honoring figures who fought for the Confederacy.

In August 2017, city officials removed four statues connected to the Confederate, including ones that honored Gen. Robert E. Lee and Gen. Stonewall Jackson. This came in the wake of a series of incidents involving pro-Confederate white supremacists in the city of Charlottesville, Virginia. Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered the removal of the statues in an overnight operation.

The site of the former Wyman Park Dell is now known as Harriet Tubman Grove and according to observers, the section of the park has become a gathering place for many. In the Saturday dedication, Ernestine Jones-Williams, 71, was present for the dedication and expressed to local outlet The Baltimore Sun that she and her family were “overwhelmed” by the moment.

Tubman, born a slave in Maryland before escaping to Philadelphia, had ties to the city via her work as a conductor on the Underground Railroad. In fact, Tubman’s first mission took place in December 1850 when she freed her niece Kessiah Jolley Bowley and her two children, using a plot hatched by Bowley’s free husband, John. Tubman hid the family before taking them to freedom in Philadelphia.

This past Sunday in Maryland’s Eastern Shore region, another notable site for the Underground Railroad, the Harriet Tubman Visitor Center opened and features more of the abolitionist’s rich history.

