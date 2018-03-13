Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For ‘Dwyane Wade’s Wife’ Label

Gabrielle Union is more than just Dwyane Wade‘s wife, and don’t you forget it.

Actress. Author. Brand Ambassador. Philanthropist. Model. Fashion Designer. Activist. There are so many things that you could call Gabrielle. However, WSVN 7 News Miami made the grave mistake of simply identifying her as Dwyane Wade‘s wife.

Although this is not inaccurate (and perhaps a helpful identifier for the people of Miami), using that as her only credential was a mistake.

Despite the fact that the local news station had 280 characters at its disposal, it didn’t even tag her properly. So, the Being Mary Jane star had to correct them with just a touch of shade.

When they let you know what they think of you. I have a name. https://t.co/EONnNVxCNV — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) March 12, 2018

Her fans did the rest.

In the age of the Dora Milaje, Ava, Oprah and Shonda , ya'll know better @wsvn. Ms. Gabi was a thing before we knew D. Wade! (no shade to him tho) pic.twitter.com/RMS7PH1Cja — Siddity Snack (@madsaleswoman) March 12, 2018

"Majorly accomplished actress and model, Gabrielle Union donates $200,000 to gun control rally" sounds way better to me anyway — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) March 12, 2018

Tell them girl! Wouldn’t have been hard to tag you! pic.twitter.com/A0bDudFLcs — Bundy Killmonger💋 (@BecauseOfBundy) March 12, 2018

WSVN quickly got the message and publicly corrected itself.

You're right. We have apologized, and will have a word with our writer. — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) March 12, 2018

