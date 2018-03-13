Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For ‘Dwyane Wade’s Wife’ Label

Gabrielle Union has worked way too hard to only be known as a Basketball wife.

Foxy NC Staff
7 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Gabrielle Union is more than just Dwyane Wade‘s wife, and don’t you forget it.

Actress. Author. Brand Ambassador. Philanthropist. Model. Fashion Designer. Activist. There are so many things that you could call Gabrielle. However, WSVN 7 News Miami made the grave mistake of simply identifying her as Dwyane Wade‘s wife.

Although this is not inaccurate (and perhaps a helpful identifier for the people of Miami), using that as her only credential was a mistake.

Despite the fact that the local news station had 280 characters at its disposal, it didn’t even tag her properly. So, the Being Mary Jane star had to correct them with just a touch of shade.

Her fans did the rest.

WSVN quickly got the message and publicly corrected itself.

RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union Sends ‘Traffic Bae’ Clothing From Her New York And Company Line

Gabrielle Union Is Not Here For You Sex Shaming Her

UPDATE: ‘Being Mary Jane’ To End In 2018 + Gabrielle Union Says Goodbye

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For ‘Dwyane Wade’s Wife’ Label

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bad Boy logo
TV Morning Show Pays Tribute To Craig Mack…
 3 hours ago
03.13.18
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as…
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
5 On It: This Is How You Can…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack…
 8 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Reunion Recap: Young Hollywood Tries To Make…
 15 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Photos