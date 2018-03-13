Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A Thing Going On In A Bath Tub

Starr Rhett Rocque
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Verses And Flow' Season 5

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Love and Hip-Hop New York Season 8 finally comes to a conclusion with the second part of the reunion special. Tonight’s episode starts with Snoop running up on Lames James R. Remember, he took shots at her sexuality, which could be a trigger. That is something that one might run up on someone for but in a twist of events, it turned out that Snoop was actually just bluffing. She pretended that she was going to run up on him but siiiiiike! She turned a messed up moment into something funny. Lames James R is still foul though.

via GIPHY

Anais is a hot mess and will always be a hot mess. She even says that she is who she is and that’s what she’s always gonna be. She’s probably one of the least delusional people on the franchise.

via GIPHY

And then, we get a surprise! There was archived footage of Mariahlynn and Safaree cupcaking in a hot tub! Yup. Remember when Mariahlynn told Dreamdoll that she was going to steal Safaree from her? Welp, she tried. They got steamy in the hot tub, but according to the guilty parties involved, it didn’t go beyond a kiss. Meanwhile, Dreamdoll couldn’t care less, she describes this as “Safaree being Safare” and JuJu claims that she couldn’t care less, but you can see in her face that she’s a little hurt. However, she also said this this is exactly why she can’t take Safaree seriously as a love interest.

And we had such high hopes for those two.

via GIPHY

Finally, Bri clarifies the temper tantrum she threw when her verse wasn’t on the “Paradise”

remix. So, what had really happened was that Jaquae was doing the mixing. Jaquae said he never got Bri’s verse. Bri said she did send the verse so maybe it went to his spam box.

In hindsight, Bri realizes it was just miscommunication, but she thought she got played given that Kiyanne and Jaquae were a couple. Speaking of the latter, it seems like they’re still going hard in the paint. And that’s a wrap for season eight of Love and Hip-Hop New York.”

Hopefully, next season will be a little more interesting.

RELATED POSTS

‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy Ma Then Gets Shut Down

‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading ‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A Thing Going On In A Bath Tub

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bad Boy logo
TV Morning Show Pays Tribute To Craig Mack…
 3 hours ago
03.13.18
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as…
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
5 On It: This Is How You Can…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack…
 8 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Reunion Recap: Young Hollywood Tries To Make…
 15 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Photos