30 Days Gone: Shocking New Detail Emerges In Timothy Cunningham’s Disappearance

Astatement that had been previously made was recanted Monday regarding the disappearance of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention researcher Timothy Cunningham, who has been missing for a month.

As wild conspiracy theories continue to spread about the Black epidemiologist, authorities got one clue in the case wrong about Cunningham’s current position at the CDC, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Police had originally announced that Cunningham, a 35-year-old Morehouse graduate, had been passed over for a promotion a week before he went missing on February 12. The CDC has corrected that statement.

“This information is incorrect,” a statement by Acting CDC Director Radm Anne Schuchat read. “In fact, he received an early promotion/exceptional proficiency promotion to Commander effective July 1, 2017, in recognition of his exemplary performance in the U.S. Public Health Service.”

On February 12, Cunningham left work early and told co-workers that he wasn’t feeling well, police said. Cunningham also told his next-door neighbor something disturbing on that day.

“He told my husband to tell his wife – me – to erase his cellphone number from my cellphone,” Viviana Tory, Cunningham’s neighbor, said to CBS News.

Cunningham’s parents put up flyers and spoke to media outlets about their son’s vanishing. They reported him missing on February 16 after going to his home and finding his belongings and vehicle. A reward for his return was raised from $10,000 to $15,000 last week, and a GoFundMe page was launched.

Police said that there was no evidence indicating foul play, however, they didn’t rule it out, WRDW reported. Folks are still believing in Cunningham’s safe return.

“If Tim reads this message, we hope you come home soon,” Schuchat said. “If anyone reading this has information about the whereabouts of Commander Cunningham, please come forward.”

