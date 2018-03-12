Wish Lil Uzi Vert & XXXTentacion Sounded Less Angsty? Peep This Remix

If you’re someone who hasn’t quite caught on to the “emo trap” of Lil Uzi Vert and XXXTentacion, maybe a shift in sound can warm you up.

Watch singer and producer Kid Travis put a laid back spin on X’s “Sad!” and Lil Uzi’s “XO Tour Llif3” in the clip below. The lyrics are still extremely depressing, but if you play this remix at a family cookout, who could tell the difference?

