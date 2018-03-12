Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Talk About New Single And Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018

Anthony Brown and Group Therapy will perform at Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018. Brown talks about his new single “I Got That” and his past Women’s Empowerment Expo experience. Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 will take place at the PNC Arena in Raleigh NC on Saturday April 14, 2018. Other musical guest includes Detrick Haddon, Jekalyn Carr, Koryn Hawthorn and Faith Evans.

Michael Strahan is the Keynote speaker and Angela Rye will be a featured speaker as well. Tickets are available now at all Ticket Master Locations, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com and the PNC Arena box office. Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 is sponsored by Tropical Smoothie Cafe and The Light 103.9. Listen to the new single “I Got That” and the full interview in the links below.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: