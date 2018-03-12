CNN’s Paris Dennard Has A Hissy Fit After A Black Woman Lays Into Him On Live Television

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

CNN’s Paris Dennard Has A Hissy Fit After A Black Woman Lays Into Him On Live Television

The commentator isn't capable of having a calm conversation.

News One
2 reads
Leave a comment

Paris Dennard struggles with sane conversation. Whether it’s Keith Boykin or A.Scott Bolden, if anyone questions one iota of his loyalty for Trump, his blood pressure skyrockets. The CNN commentator got especially irate when Tara Setmayer, who is also a Republican but not a Trump supporter, shut down our president’s dangerous rhetoric.

Trump is reportedly considering the death penalty for drug dealers after being inspired by how countries like China and the Philippines handle drug offenses. Setmayer said, “This is a terrible idea. The fact that the president of the United States would even entertain the examples of a totalitarian country like China or the Philippines, where their president is engaged in extra-judicial killings, as something that we should consider here in the U.S.”

She continued, “It just gives you an insight into where his mind is and this adulation for strongmen, which should concern every American. I figure I’m not alone. When I watched that rally last night, my stomach was in knots. There were so many things that this president did during that rally that were stomach turning for me as an American watching these democratic norms and ideals and where common decency is no longer currency anymore, no longer something to be expected of the president of the United States.”

Dennard’s lid nearly flipped as he shouted just a few minutes into the conversation, “He won the Electoral College vote and he’s the president! Get over it! He won! That’s how we work!”

Unbothered and unbossed, Setmayer responded with, “This kind of petulant, ‘Get over it, he won, oh my gosh. That attitude right there is why so many people feel that what Donald Trump has created in this country is bigger than just, ‘Oh, he won and you didn’t so get over it.’ It’s nothing to do with that.” Well said, Tara.

Watch below:

SEE ALSO:

Charlottesville Hero Pushed Fiancée Out Of The Way Of Deranged Terrorist

WATCH: White Supremacist Charlottesville Rally Organizer Flees From Counterprotesters

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading CNN’s Paris Dennard Has A Hissy Fit After A Black Woman Lays Into Him On Live Television

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bad Boy logo
TV Morning Show Pays Tribute To Craig Mack…
 3 hours ago
03.13.18
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as…
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
5 On It: This Is How You Can…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack…
 8 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Reunion Recap: Young Hollywood Tries To Make…
 15 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Photos