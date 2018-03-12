Juelz Santana Turns Himself In To Police

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Juelz Santana Turns Himself In To Police

The rapper was on the run for 48 hours.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

UPDATED: 1:08 p.m. EST — Juelz Santana was charged on Monday with “one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of carrying a weapon on an aircraft,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

The federal charges, which “carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison,” stem from the rapper being stopped at Newark International Airport when security screening detected a gun in one of the carry-on bags. Santana quickly fled and was in hiding for nearly three days before he surrendered Monday morning.

 

Original story:

On Friday, March 9, TSA at Newark Liberty International reportedly found a loaded .38-caliber handgun in Juelz Santana‘s bag. Once the weapon was discovered, the rapper allegedly fled the airport in a taxi. “As TSA started going through his bag, he ran out of the airport and jumped in a cab,” an agent told local news outlet the South Passaic Daily Voice. Santana allegedly left both of his bags behind, as well as an identification card.

Now, NBC New York is reporting the rapper has surrendered to authorities. He “turned himself in around 1 a.m. The 36-year-old Harlem-born performer faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, along with a charge related to an unspecified federal warrant, Port Authority officials said. He is due in Newark federal court later Tuesday.”

According to TSA regulations, bringing a weapon to an airport security checkpoint is punishable by a fine. In addition, Santana is a convicted felon, so he is possibly facing prison time.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Sterling K. Brown Kill It In ‘Black Panther’ Parody On His ‘SNL’ Debut, Adding To His Amazing Year

Black Men Are Fighting Workplace Discrimination Over Beards And Dreadlocks

Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

25 photos Launch gallery

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

Continue reading 24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bad Boy logo
TV Morning Show Pays Tribute To Craig Mack…
 3 hours ago
03.13.18
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Viola Davis and Lupita Nyong’o to star as…
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
Women's Empowerment -- Raleigh
Women’s Empowerment Tickets On Sale Now!
 5 hours ago
03.13.18
This Mother-Son Rap Duo Brings The Heat In…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
LOL: Every Coin Counts When You’re Trying To…
 6 hours ago
03.13.18
5 On It: This Is How You Can…
 7 hours ago
03.13.18
Rest In Power: Bad Boy Legend Craig Mack…
 8 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHMIA’ Reunion Recap: Young Hollywood Tries To Make…
 15 hours ago
03.13.18
‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Safaree And MariahLynn Had A…
 16 hours ago
03.13.18
Is Marlo Hampton Getting A Peach?
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
It’s Official: We Found The Official Anthem For…
 17 hours ago
03.13.18
7 Horrific True Crime Stories That Americans Are…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Gabrielle Union Calls Out Miami News Station For…
 18 hours ago
03.13.18
Photos